Championship win sinking in for South Dakota State

Tuesday’s celebration of the national championship for the South Dakota State football team was incredible well-attended by the fans.
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 11:02 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Tuesday's celebration of the national championship for the South Dakota State football team was incredible well-attended by the fans as they were able to show their appreciation for what the Jackrabbits did for the first time in school history; win an FCS title over North Dakota State.

“It hasn’t sunk in. It’s just crazy all this work that’s been done since they made the transition to Division One it’s just crazy. Just seeing that all the work has paid off and we finally got it done is different. It feels really good today.” SDSU Junior CB Dalys Beanum said.

“I’m sure that throughout the week and hanging out with the guys it’s going to finally just 100% sink in. But it still feels like did we really just do that? We’re on cloud 9 right now so it’s awesome.” SDSU Sophomore QB Mark Gronowski said.

“I was just so happy to win this for the community of Brookings and the University and all the fans. It’s been a blessing playing for them and it’s been really fun.” SDSU Senior DE Reece Winkleman said.

“Like I started out it’s very honoring and they were very honoring to our football program all year with their attendance and their support and emails and texts. So I feel blessed.” SDSU Head Coach John Stiegelmeier said.

Everyone was festive, celebrating the national championship for these Jackrabbits who won 14 straight games to end the season.

