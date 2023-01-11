Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

City of Sioux Falls shares footage of 5,000 truckloads of snow removed

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to The City of Sioux Falls, a normal snowfall leads to around 1,200 truckloads for snow removal crews.

The City of Sioux Falls says this past snowfall has led to 5,000 truckloads of snow dumped near the Lyons Fairgrounds, and crews are working to remove snow from the trafficked streets.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noem
Noem eyes on National Office launches attack on DeSantis
Kevin Harr has spent every winter creating a display of model trains in his home for the last...
Retired farmer creates large model train display to share with the public
Sioux Falls, South Dakota
Minervas named the restaurant of the year
A pickup northbound on I-29 lost control on the icy road and rolled the pickup about five miles...
Driver extracted from pickup that rolled on I-29
Mark Gronowski & brother
Mark Gronowski & brother reflect on journey to FCS Championship

Latest News

Wild Wednesday: Dolphin skull
Wild Wednesday: Learning about dolphin and whale artifacts
Skycam
Expect patchy fog and highs in the low 30s
Charlotte Douglas International Airport is pausing all domestic flights Wednesday morning...
Widespread flight delays in US after FAA computer outage
Officials in Sioux Falls have been taking a closer look at the transit system in the city for a...
Officials discuss transportation development plan in Sioux Falls