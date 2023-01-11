Coroner determines cause of death in 2022 Gateway Lounge fatality

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say the coroner has determined the cause of death for the man who passed away outside the Gateway Lounge in 2022.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said Shane Birger, 43, from Sioux Falls, was injured and having trouble breathing before he was taken to the hospital, where he passed away on Nov. 10, 2022. At the time, officers could not determine whether Birger passed away from a medical condition or injuries sustained in a bar brawl.

The coroner’s report claims Birger’s death was a result of homicide via a physical altercation.

Officers have conducted interviews with various witnesses and are still investigating the incident. No one has been arrested or charged at this time.

