Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Country singer Eric Church announces upcoming Outsiders Revival Tour

Eric Church is going on tour. It kicks off June 22 in Milwaukee and wraps up in Tampa on Sept....
Eric Church is going on tour. It kicks off June 22 in Milwaukee and wraps up in Tampa on Sept. 30.(Eric Church / YouTube)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Gray News) – Country music singer Eric Church announced on Twitter an upcoming outdoor summer tour – The Outsiders Revival Tour.

“We have never done an outdoor summer tour,” the tweet reads. “Never headlined amphitheaters. Never brought a summer experience to your town that featured artists we want to share the summer with. Until now.”

The tour kicks off on June 22 in Milwaukee and wraps up in Tampa on Sept. 30. Church will hit 26 cities across the U.S. and Canada.

Several artists, including Travis Tritt, will join the award-winning country artist across various venues throughout the summer.

“When I approach touring, I’m always inspired by a new experience, a new way to gather, to express ourselves sonically and visually. Whether it’s solo, in the round, double down; being able to bring a different perspective has always brought out our best creatively,” Church said in a press release.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 20 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.com, with presale access available to Church Choir members starting Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noem
Noem eyes on National Office launches attack on DeSantis
Kevin Harr has spent every winter creating a display of model trains in his home for the last...
Retired farmer creates large model train display to share with the public
Sioux Falls, South Dakota
Minervas named the restaurant of the year
A pickup northbound on I-29 lost control on the icy road and rolled the pickup about five miles...
Driver extracted from pickup that rolled on I-29
Mark Gronowski & brother
Mark Gronowski & brother reflect on journey to FCS Championship

Latest News

A number of passenger jets are shown parked at Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C., on...
Air travel across US thrown into chaos after computer outage
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg talks about a FAA malfunction that caused flights to be...
Buttigieg on system outage: 'These kinds of disruptions should not happen'
Police: Meth, bullets, and stolen gun found in car driven by parole violator
Legislative Day 2: Gas leases and bitcoin discussed
The award nominees, voted on by the Hollywood actors’ guild SAG-AFTRA, were announced Wednesday.
SAG Awards nominate ‘Banshees,’ ‘Everything’ and Sandler