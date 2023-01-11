Avera Medical Minute
Fog this Morning, Clouds this Afternoon

Cooling off Tomorrow
Still Mild for Wednesday
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 4:16 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We have more patchy fog that’s developed around the region this morning. There’s a Dense Fog Advisory until 10 a.m. for some of the counties south and west of Sioux Falls. Up north, another Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for Grant and Roberts counties until 9 a.m. The fog should burn out of here by late morning.

Wednesday is looking like another nice day, just really cloudy. Only a couple peeks of sunshine here and there. Highs temperatures will be in the upper 20s and low 30s. Cooler air moves in for Thursday as highs fall to the teens north and 20s elsewhere. We’ll begin to rebound in central and western South Dakota by Friday afternoon as highs get back into the 30s.

This weekend will be dry with highs in the 30s and, for many, we’ll be above freezing, which will lead to more snow melting. Sunday will be mild as well. Next week is looking relatively quiet once again. We’ll start the week with highs in the upper 20s to the lower 30s.

