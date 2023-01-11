Great Bear to host Funksi event to raise money for Children’s Inn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The winter competition is set to return for its 34th year.

The annual Media One Funski weekend will be held Jan 21 and 22 at Great Bear Recreation Park and will include a variety of winter competitions including skiing, snowboarding, snow sculpting and tube races.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Children’s Inn, and over $1 million has been raised throughout the event’s history.

More information about the event and registration can be found at Funski.org.

