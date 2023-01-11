Avera Medical Minute
Great Bear to host Funksi event to raise money for Children’s Inn

The winter competition makes its 34th annual return this month at Great Bear.
The winter competition makes its 34th annual return this month at Great Bear.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The winter competition is set to return for its 34th year.

The annual Media One Funski weekend will be held Jan 21 and 22 at Great Bear Recreation Park and will include a variety of winter competitions including skiing, snowboarding, snow sculpting and tube races.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Children’s Inn, and over $1 million has been raised throughout the event’s history.

More information about the event and registration can be found at Funski.org.

