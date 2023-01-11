Avera Medical Minute
Legislators aim to make moving to SD easier for professionals

(AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem and legislators announced legislation to recognize out-of-state licenses “for nearly every profession” Wednesday.

“South Dakota’s economy has been booming, but our workforce has been experiencing some growing pains,” said Gov. Noem. “We still have 23,000 open jobs in the state, and this legislation will help us fill them.”

Sen. Jim Stalzer, (R-Sioux Falls) will be the prime sponsor of the legislation, according to Noem’s office.

“A great deal of benefits come from growing our workforce and increasing the number of licensed professionals in our state,” said Sen. Stalzer. “This bill will allow our boards and commissions discretion to streamline the licensing and certification process for professionals who are making South Dakota their new home.”

Gov. Noem’s office stated that other states that have implemented this reform have seen a significant and fast increase in their workforce “almost immediately.” Arizona’s workforce grew by about 5,000 since their law was implemented according to data collected by the Common Sense and Goldwater Institutes.

In 2019, Gov. Noem signed HB 1111 to provide fast-track occupational licenses for military personnel and spouses. In 2021, she signed HB 1077 to recognize out-of-state licenses for healthcare professions.

Gov. Noem discussed this proposal during her State of the State address.

