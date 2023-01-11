Officials discuss transportation development plan in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Officials in Sioux Falls have been taking a closer look at the transit system in the city for a while now. Today, they provided an update on their findings.

While discussions continue on the best approach to improving transportation in the city, many can agree it must be addressed.

“There’re some people that just don’t have a car and that’s how they get to their job, that’s how they get to their medical appointments. That’s why it’s infrastructure and it’s a vital need that the government needs to provide but we need to figure out how to do it in a manageable way that we can afford,” said Greg Nietzert, City Councilor.

With ridership down roughly half from pre pandemic levels the city is looking for ways to get people to come back the transit system. Motivating larger changes over the next several years.

“This is really guiding the future of transit services over the next five to ten years and also it’s really changing how we provide services,” said Sam Trebilcock, Planning and Development Services.

With improving efficiency being key.

“Rather than just with the fixed route service, we’re also providing what we call a hybrid service which is focusing on fixed route services in the core area of the community where ridership is high and then providing on demand services in areas where ridership is low or being able to provide new services intro new portions of the community where we don’t provide services now,” said Trebilcock.

As well as the reach of the services.

“People when they’re going to work, they’re not going to the same places they were twenty to thirty years ago. When our transit system was formed everybody was coming downtown and that was now of the major employment centers but they’re so many more employment centers,” said Trebilcock.

With Sioux Falls expanding they say the need is only increasing.

‘It’s financially unsustainable if we don’t make changes so it’s really important to do it now and especially with the growth of the city. We’re growing at five or eight thousand people, we have Amazon, we have some of these areas that are very outlying where you have a lot of need and there’s no bus service and we need to catch up to it,” said Nietzert.

Officials say the timetable for these changes is still up in the air, but some of the changes to routes could actually happen around the middle of this year.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.