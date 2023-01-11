Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Police: Burglar wanted for stealing gaming systems and gun

(Generic Image)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 10:30 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Brookings Police Department is seeking the community’s help in identifying the suspect of a Tuesday morning burglary.

The incident occurred between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. in the 600 block of Harvey Dunn.

An unknown individual entered a home while the tenants were out, stealing cash, a PS4, a PS5, and a Glock 9mm pistol.

The Brookings Police Department urges anyone with any information about the incident to contact them at 605-692-2113. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward from Crime Stoppers, individuals can submit a tip by contacting Brookings Area Crime Stoppers at 605-692-7876 or BrookingsAreaCrimeStoppers.Com.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noem
Noem eyes on National Office launches attack on DeSantis
Kevin Harr has spent every winter creating a display of model trains in his home for the last...
Retired farmer creates large model train display to share with the public
Sioux Falls, South Dakota
Minervas named the restaurant of the year
A pickup northbound on I-29 lost control on the icy road and rolled the pickup about five miles...
Driver extracted from pickup that rolled on I-29
Mark Gronowski & brother
Mark Gronowski & brother reflect on journey to FCS Championship

Latest News

The collision happened near 24th Street and Campbell Avenue.
Police: Intoxicated Arlington man faces multiple charges
Police Lights
Canton woman identified in fatal crash
Snow in South Dakota
City of Sioux Falls shares footage of 5,000 truckloads of snow removed
Wild Wednesday: Dolphin skull
Wild Wednesday: Learning about dolphin and whale artifacts