Police: Burglar wanted for stealing gaming systems and gun

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Brookings Police Department is seeking the community’s help in identifying the suspect of a Tuesday morning burglary.

The incident occurred between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. in the 600 block of Harvey Dunn.

An unknown individual entered a home while the tenants were out, stealing cash, a PS4, a PS5, and a Glock 9mm pistol.

The Brookings Police Department urges anyone with any information about the incident to contact them at 605-692-2113. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward from Crime Stoppers, individuals can submit a tip by contacting Brookings Area Crime Stoppers at 605-692-7876 or BrookingsAreaCrimeStoppers.Com.

