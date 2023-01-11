Avera Medical Minute
Police: Intoxicated Arlington man faces multiple charges

The collision happened near 24th Street and Campbell Avenue.
The collision happened near 24th Street and Campbell Avenue.(MGN)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Brookings Police Department say they have custody of a man who assaulted his girlfriend before stealing a car and driving under the influence.

The Brookings Police Department received a call around 11 p.m. on Tuesday regarding a 31-year-old suspect who left a Brookings residence intoxicated. Officers later located a stolen 2004 Chevy Avalanche in a ditch, where they found the suspect, who admitted to driving while intoxicated. Detectives discovered the suspect had also assaulted his girlfriend before stealing the Chevy Avalanche.

The suspect, Carl Hickox from Arlington, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, simple assault domestic, and grand theft, and he was transported to the Brookings County Jail.

