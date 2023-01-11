Police: Man leads miles-long wintery search effort in Robert’s County before arrest

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Roberts County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, a man walked for miles in the cold after getting stuck on a country road and then ran away from his rescuers, leading a miles-long on-foot search effort.

Authorities say on Sunday night, the man’s vehicle was stuck on a rural Clair City area road, so he walked several miles to a residence. The people at the residence took him in, fed him, and tried to prevent him from suffering any further hypothermia injuries. When the concerned citizens tried to deliver the man to the police for further assistance, the man fled on foot.

The man ran down an unplowed rural county road. The Claire City Fire Department, the two people who initially helped the man, and the deputy on duty walked over two miles in the cold, following the man’s footprints before they found him. A team effort, including firefighters, helped the deputy gain transportation through the unplowed roadways to prevent him from getting stuck. The Claire City Fire Chief also provided his own tractor to clear a safe driving path for the deputy.

Snowplow (Roberts County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities say Nathan J. Stanley of Horace, ND, was charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI 4th Offense (drug impairment), no valid driver’s license, no insurance, obstruction, open container in a motor vehicle, and obstruction. Stanley was also on probation out of Minnesota for several drug-related charges.

All individuals are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.