Police: Meth, bullets, and stolen gun found in car driven by parole violator

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department reported the arrest of three individuals for charges related to drugs and stolen property Wednesday.

At 1 a.m., officers saw a car driving near 14th St. and Main Ave. An officer recognized the driver as someone who was on parole, and parole was looking for him.

The officers stopped the car and found a small amount of meth, drug paraphernalia, loose 9mm bullets, and two handguns—one stolen from an unlocked car in Sioux Falls last September.

The three men in the car were arrested for Possession of Stolen Property and all had drug charges for the meth and paraphernalia.

The driver, 36-year-old Michael Hillmer of Aberdeen, was also charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Former Violent Offender, as well as the parole violation.

The passenger, 35-year-old Joseph Carpenter from Clear Lake, was also a parole violator, and he initially offered a fake name, which resulted in an additional charge of False Impersonation on top of his drug charges and Possession of a Firearm by a Former Drug Offender.

The backseat passenger, 29-year-old Jacob Abdo of Sioux Falls, just had the drug charges and Possession of Stolen Property.

