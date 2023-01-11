Political expert anticipates second “big fight” during South Dakota legislative session

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Amidst the priorities listed during the January 10th State of the State Address, Governor Noem highlights one in particular, according to USD Professor Emeritus Michael Card.

“Eliminating the state’s portion of the food tax on grocery items, and that will be one she will need to work on,” said Card.

Last Fall, Governor visited grocery stores across the state to share her plan and how to make it happen.

At a scheduled media event in Sioux Falls at a Grocery store, Noem answered questions about how to convince legislators to vote with her on the bill.

“I want to make sure the legislators are well educated so that they do vote for this,” said Noem.

So we asked Card, what does that ‘education’ look like?

“Education involves looking at consequences and looking at opportunities that may be used to get votes,” said Card.

He also believes it could be a similar scenario that played out recently on the federal level.

“If you watch the speaker issues in Congress, a certain amount of what we call arm twisting and a certain amount of negotiation, which often involves you if you do this, I’ll do that. And I suspect there will be some of that,” said Card.

While the relationship between the Governor and new speaker of the house may be improved compared to last year, the state political waters may not be tranquil.

“I think there’s going to be a second big fight in the legislative session this year. It’s really on: How are we going to deal with the property tax versus the grocery tax? Are the budget surpluses really long-term? Are they continuing money, or is this one-time money that’s available?’ said Card.

Approximately a third of legislators are new to this session. As of January 9th, 50 bills had been introduced. Approximately 500 bills are anticipated for each session.

