SFPD offering $5,000 sign-on bonus

Officers were able to make an appearance at all 19 of the 2022 National Night Out locations and...
Officers were able to make an appearance at all 19 of the 2022 National Night Out locations and connect with people.(Sioux Falls Police Office Facebook)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department is offering a $5,000 hiring bonus.

Officially, the department is looking to fill eight open positions; however, there could be more positions opening depending on how many applicants pass training and all the requirements. Those who are hired will go through extensive training, and anyone who falls within the age range of 21-44 is encouraged to apply. You do not need to have prior police experience.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens says new hires will receive $1,000 right away and the other $4,000 after a 15-month probationary period.

