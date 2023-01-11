Sioux Falls Regional Airport unaffected by FAA’s system outage

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Representatives with the Sioux Falls Regional Airport say the local airport has not been affected by the Federal Aviation Administration’s computer system outage yet.

Airplanes across the nation had to touch the ground with the FAA’s Notice to Air Missions System down. The Sioux Falls Regional Airport Executive Director, Dan Letellier, said he has not had to close or add any nodes yet, but would provide updates if that changes.

Currently, there are four flights listed as delayed on the SFAirport.Com website.

The FAA is actively working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System.

Update 3: The FAA is still working to fully restore the Notice to Air Missions system following an outage.⁰⁰The FAA has ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 9 a.m. Eastern Time to allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information. — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) January 11, 2023

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.