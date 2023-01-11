Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls Regional Airport unaffected by FAA’s system outage

Outside Sioux Falls Airport
Outside Sioux Falls Airport(Dakota News Now)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 7:02 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Representatives with the Sioux Falls Regional Airport say the local airport has not been affected by the Federal Aviation Administration’s computer system outage yet.

Airplanes across the nation had to touch the ground with the FAA’s Notice to Air Missions System down. The Sioux Falls Regional Airport Executive Director, Dan Letellier, said he has not had to close or add any nodes yet, but would provide updates if that changes.

Currently, there are four flights listed as delayed on the SFAirport.Com website.

The FAA is actively working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System.

