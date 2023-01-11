Avera Medical Minute
State agrees to termination of SB180, paving the way for citizen initiatives

Senate Bill 180, introduced in 2020, was terminated by Federal District Judge Lawrence L....
Senate Bill 180, introduced in 2020, was terminated by Federal District Judge Lawrence L. Piersol on Tuesday.(MGN Online)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Opponents of the bill believe it allowed the state legislature to “ignore the will of the people”

“This is another great win for direct democracy and the citizen initiative process, and it is our hope that the South Dakota State Legislature will stop trying to cripple the peoples’ right to use citizen initiatives to pass laws and amend our state’s constitution,” said Rick Weiland, co-founder of the health care advocacy group, Dakotans for Health.

“From amending a voter approved measure to increase the minimum wage for young adults in 2014, to repealing a voter approved measure to reign in corruption and reform campaign finance law in 2016, and last June, by putting a legislative amendment on the primary ballot requiring measures like Medicaid expansion to pass with 60% of the vote, which was disapproved by 67% of the voters, the heavily dominated Republican Legislature has a long history of ignoring the will of the people,” said Weiland.

The bill, introduced in 2020, was terminated by Federal District Judge Lawrence L. Piersol on Tuesday.

“When the Legislature is completely out of step with the voters on critical issues of concern and continually fails to be responsive to their needs, our rich tradition of being able to bypass them by using citizen initiatives gives the voters the opportunity to make laws and amend the constitution. Laws like SB180 which attack free speech need to be rejected and they have been rejected by Judge Piersol and the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals,” Weiland concluded.

