Widespread flight delays in US after FAA computer outage
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 6:41 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Flights are being delayed at multiple locations across the United States after a computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration.
The agency said in a tweet Wednesday that it was working on restoring its Notice to Air Missions System. The agency said that it would provide frequent updates as it made progress.
