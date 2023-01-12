Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

100-year-old fulfills dream of graduating high school, receives diploma

A woman in New York has fulfilled her dream of graduating high school, even at 100 years old.
A woman in New York has fulfilled her dream of graduating high school, even at 100 years old.(Spencerport Central School District)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 8:52 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. (Gray News) - A New York woman is a high school graduate at 100 years old.

According to the Spencerport Central School District, 100-year-old Pearl Neumann received her high school diploma in a memorable ceremony in December 2022.

School representatives said Neumann grew up in Spencerport but was unable to complete high school due to working on her family farm.

Neumann shared that she has been devoted to family, work, and volunteer service over the years. However, despite her successes, she regretted not receiving her diploma.

The Spencerport Central School District said Neumann fulfilled her dream of receiving her diploma and she will be included in the class of 2023 display.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem takes part in a panel discussion during a Republican...
Noem eyes national office, launches attack on Florida Governor DeSantis
Kevin Harr has spent every winter creating a display of model trains in his home for the last...
Retired farmer creates large model train display to share with the public
Sioux Falls, South Dakota
Minervas named the restaurant of the year
A pickup northbound on I-29 lost control on the icy road and rolled the pickup about five miles...
Driver extracted from pickup that rolled on I-29
Police Lights
Woman identified in fatal crash caused by high-speed chase

Latest News

Former sheriff recalls when experience was put to the test
Former sheriff recalls when experience was put to the test
Former sheriff recalls when experience was put to the test
Former Sheriff recalls chase
Remember to tell your family you love them, that’s the message Trenton Hawkins wants to spread.
Yankton EMS administrator and wife pass away same day from cancer
The child care industry in South Dakota is still in a crisis, according to those in the field...
State Senator: Time to use state funds for child care crisis