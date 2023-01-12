Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

10pm Sportscast Wednesday, January 11th

Stig’s awards, Plays of the Week, GPAC hoops in Yankton and Twins sign Correa
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 11:37 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -John Stiegelmeier has won 2 National Coach of the Year Awards in addition to a national championship. Cooper Seamer has our Plays of the Week and we have highlights of a doubleheader sweep by Northwestern at Mount Marty in GPAC basketball. Plus, Carlos Correa is back with the Twins after all.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem takes part in a panel discussion during a Republican...
Eyeing national office, Noem launches attack on Florida Governor DeSantis
Kevin Harr has spent every winter creating a display of model trains in his home for the last...
Retired farmer creates large model train display to share with the public
Sioux Falls, South Dakota
Minervas named the restaurant of the year
Police Lights
Coroner determines cause of death in 2022 Gateway Lounge fatality
Police Lights
Woman identified in fatal crash caused by high-speed chase

Latest News

Big week for Stig with championship and national awards
It’s been an incredible few days for SDSU’s John Stiegelmeier
Northwestern gets sweep in GPAC Basketball at Mount Marty
Northwestern sweeps Mount Marty in GPAC Basketball in Yankton
Carlos Correa signs 6-year, $200 million deal with Twins
Correa signs 6-year deal with Twins for $200 million
January 11th Plays of the Week
January 11th Plays of the Week