10pm Sportscast Wednesday, January 11th
Stig’s awards, Plays of the Week, GPAC hoops in Yankton and Twins sign Correa
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 11:37 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -John Stiegelmeier has won 2 National Coach of the Year Awards in addition to a national championship. Cooper Seamer has our Plays of the Week and we have highlights of a doubleheader sweep by Northwestern at Mount Marty in GPAC basketball. Plus, Carlos Correa is back with the Twins after all.
