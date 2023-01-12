Avera Medical Minute
‘Art Maneuver’ draws creatives’ attention to Sioux Falls

By Kesia Cameron
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 7:19 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - James 1stgen is holding space for the creatives of Sioux Falls, hosting a monthly art event for the community and creatives to enjoy.

On Wednesday, Jan. 11, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. 1108 w 12th st. a handful of artists and art enthusiasts gathered to share and sell their artistic creations. Sala’s Salsas catered for the event with some authentic Hispanic tastes and treats.

“Art Maneuver is just a fun local event for artists, a lot of special people coming together and support(ing) one another,” said James. The goal of the event is to “mend the gap between business and art.”

