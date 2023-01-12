Coffee N Connections connecting female entrepreneurs

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Being a female professional or entrepreneur is not always easy. Coffee N Connections is a local biweekly event that strives to make it a little less intimidating. Kim Vanderpoel, owner of Fresh Impact and founder of Coffee N Connections explained how they got started.

“There were a lot of networking events for entrepreneurs, but most of them were at 4 p.m. 85 percent were men that showed up, so I didn’t feel that I was getting connected with women,” she said.

This event has become a safe haven for women in business.

“These women have been with me since before I opened my business, and they are my biggest cheerleaders and my biggest support system,” said Coffee N Connections attendee Amber Johnson.

It is much more than just a networking event for the women who are attending.

“Just to have a place where you can get together and be supported and talk through whatever issues, business, personal...It’s just connections. It’s just a great thing for our community and women and in general,” explained Sara Rowland, another Coffee N Connections fan.

A sense of connection and community is an invaluable thing, and that is what the Coffee N Connections event is providing.

Coffee N Connections is hosted every other Thursday from 8-9:30 at Queen City Bakery and is open to all women!

