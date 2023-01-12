Disney revises pricing at its parks

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Disney has revised its pricing and announced new discounts to look forward to.

Self-parking will be free to guests staying at Disney World Resort Hotels, and annual pass holders will be able to visit theme parks after 2 p.m. on most days without reservations. At Disney Land in California, there will be more days that adult tickets will sell for $104 instead of $179.

More perks will be available to those who live in California or Florida.

