Fatal crash reported on I-90 east of Alexandria

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Department of Public Safety reported a fatal crash in Hanson County.

The South Dakota DPS report says the 2001 Ford Excursion was eastbound on I-90 around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday when the icy roads caused the driver to lose control. The car went off the ditch and rolled multiple times.

The driver, a 52-year-old man, was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle. He was taken to a Mitchell hospital, where he later died. A 51-year-old female passenger was not injured. She was wearing a seatbelt. The names of those involved in the crash will be released after the families are notified.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.