It’s been an incredible few days for SDSU’s John Stiegelmeier

Jackrabbit head coach wins championship and major honors
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 11:40 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The last few days have been rather amazing for South Dakota State head football coach John Stiegelmeier...

Saturday night he presented with the Eddie Robinson Award as the nation’s best coach in FCS.

Sunday he and his team celebrated on stage in Frisco after dominating North Dakota Staate in the title game and then Monday night he picked up another National Coach of the Year award before heading back to Brookings for last night’s celebration with the fans.

We knew how much his players wanted to win a championship for him. And they’re also proud of these major awards as well. As for John, he’s just very proud of the program.

Stiegelmeier says, ”It is and it’s and honor just to be the head coach at South Dakota State. I say that in all seriousness. I do believe when you’re the head football coach at this level there are so many people who share in that award.”

SDSU Jr. CB Dalys Beanum says, ”It’s great, it’s great and he could get it every year if he really wanted to. I just think it’s really good to see his work shown in the lights and I think he deserves it.”

Graduating Senior DE Reece Winkleman of Marshall says, ”It was awesome to win in for him and see him hoist that trophy in the air and you know he really deserves it. He’s been here a long time. Longer than any of the players have been alive so it’s awesome.”

There was speculation that Stig might retire if they won the title. He told me last night that he hasn’t even thought about that. And with so much talent coming back, I would imagine he’d most likely finish out the last couple of years on his contract.

He’ll be on Calling All Sports tomorrow if you want to tune in.

