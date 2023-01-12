Avera Medical Minute
January 11th Plays of the Week

Top plays from Football, Hockey and Basketball
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 11:38 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Falls Stampede have been fighting to get back into playoff contention, they’ll need more goals like this one from Samuel Harris burying the shot in the top corner.

Augustana and Northern State came down to the wire, but Rianna Fillipi breaks the split with this drive to the hoop and the touch off the glass.

Pierre’s Lincoln Kienholz impressed at the All-American Game, rifling this long pass down to the field to the open receiver for a touchdown.

South Dakota needed a big shot to beat the buzzer against North Dakota, Kruz Perrott-Hunt was the man pulling up and draining the jumper to give the Coyotes the win.

And our top play of the week goes to the entire South Dakota State Jackrabbit football team, finally winning it all with a 45-21 win over North Dakota State at the FCS Championship.

And those are your plays of the week.

