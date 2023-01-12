Navigating the home buying process with expert advice

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Being a first-time homebuyer can be very daunting. Tyler Goff of the Tyler Goff Group gives some advice on navigating the process.

“Really, you look back in the years ahead on your first home is really just one of those places that a lot of your first memories were created,” said Goff.

He explained that finding the right people you trust to guide you through the process is an important first step to leading you in the right direction.

One big piece of advice Goff stressed is that it’s easy to want to push your budget, but you should definitely only commit to a house you know you can afford.

“Budget, you really want to make sure you’re comfortable with it. So there probably will be a little bit of flexibility there but but you really want to make sure you’re not going over budget,” said Goff.

Many people are worried about buying due to interest rates, but Goff says now may be the best time to buy.

“Actually, right now is a great time to buy. It’s we’re in the middle of winter, and there’s a lot of people that are kind of on the sidelines pushing pause, and so you have a lot less competition and just allows you to negotiate better terms,” said Goff.

Whether you’re in the market for a house right now or looking toward your future home, these first-time homebuyer tips are great to keep in mind.

