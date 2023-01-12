Avera Medical Minute
Northwestern sweeps Mount Marty in GPAC Basketball in Yankton

Red Raiders women improve to 13-3, men edge Lancers 76-73
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 11:39 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was a good night for the Northwestern College basketball teams Wednesday night in Yankton. The women beat Mount Marty 80-63 as Hali Anderson scored 17 points and 3 other Red Raiders were in double figures. The 15th-ranked Red Raiders are now 13-3 overall and 8-2 in the GPAC.

The men’s game was much closer. Northwestern got a game-high 22 points from Dillon Carlson off-setting 5 Lancers in double figures in a 76-73 win. The Red Raiders are now 13-4 and 6-3 in the GPAC.

