‘The Pad Party’ collecting women’s hygiene supplies for 13th year

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For the 13th year, a group of Sioux Falls women called The Pad Party are holding a menstrual product drive to benefit The Banquet and The Promising Futures Fund.

Pads, tampons, liners, and incontinence products can be dropped inside designated boxes at the following businesses between January 7 and January 16:

● Fit My Feet – 3534 S. Western Avenue

● Elegant Mommy – 207 W. 37th Street

● Fresh Produce – 400 N. Main Avenue

The drive wraps up on MLK Day. There will be a drop-off event combined with a bingo fundraiser at Convolo Event Space in downtown Sioux Falls from 4-7 p.m. Proceeds will benefit The Promising Futures Fund. You can find more information here.

