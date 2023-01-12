Sen. Rounds to Schumer: Take up legislation to stop hiring of 87K new IRS agents

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sen. Mike Rounds (R-SD) wrote a letter to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer Thursday, urging the Senate to take up the House Republican’s first bill that cuts funding for the IRS.

Rounds asked Schumer to schedule a vote on the Family and Small Business Taxpayer Protection Act. This legislation would return over $71 billion to American taxpayers over a ten-year period, according to Rounds.

“The IRS should not employ more than the Pentagon, the State Department, the FBI and the Border Patrol all combined,” said Rounds. “The IRS needs to work for the American people, not against them. That starts with reform, not with throwing money at an out-of-control government agency. I urge you to immediately bring H.R. 23 to the Senate floor for consideration in order to prevent the further emboldening of the IRS to go after small businesses and law-abiding Americans.”

The letter can be read in full below.

Sen. Rounds wrote to Chuck Schumer. (Dakota News Now)

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.