Sioux Falls grew in 2022

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The City of Sioux Falls released a report that shows a continued trend of rapid growth and development for the city.

Population growth

The City also saw growth in its population, adding an estimated 6,284 residents in 2022 for a new estimated population total of 208,884, according to the City of Sioux Falls press release. Population growth in 2022 was slightly lower than in 2021, which had a record 6,750 people move to Sioux Falls.

“Sioux Falls experienced another historic year of growth in 2022, and the City continues to be a place where businesses and residents want to invest,” said Mayor Paul TenHaken. “As we look to the year ahead, we’ll remain focused on providing all residents a safe community and prioritizing quality of life investments to remain a place where families want to live, work and play.”

Record building permits

Building permits are required for new construction, additions, and/or remodeling of commercial and residential properties and are issued by the City’s Planning and Development Services department. The building permits in 2022 total $1,930,003,807, a 75% increase from 2021.

Several high-value building permits contributed to the record total in 2022. The top 15 valuations ranged from $170.5 million to $28.9 million.

For residential construction—multifamily housing, which includes nontransient housing like apartments, independent living centers, congregate living facilities, and condominiums—had a record 3,343 permits issued, an 84% increase from the previous year.

“Last year showed our public and private partners’ commitment to keeping pace and momentum going with the growth of Sioux Falls, as evidenced by the type of projects happening, from major public infrastructure improvements to private development downtown and multifamily units,” said Jeff Eckhoff, Director of Planning and Development Services. “Public-private collaboration will continue to be important as we anticipate and address our growing community’s needs.”

A full permit report can be found at SiouxFalls.Org/Planning-Dev/Building/Permits/Statistics.

