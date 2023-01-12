Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls Mexican restaurant closes

After nearly four years in business, Omaha-based eatery Abelardo’s has permanently shut down.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 9:34 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After nearly four years in business, Omaha-based eatery Abelardo’s has permanently shut down.

According to a SiouxFalls.Business report, Abelardo Gonzalez has decided to close the location on S. Minnesota Ave.

Gonzales started the chain of Mexican restaurants in 2001 in Omaha and has opened numerous locations, mostly in the Omaha and Des Moines areas. The Sioux Falls location, opened in March 2019, was the first in South Dakota and 18th overall. According to Abelardo’s website, there are now 22 locations.

For more information on this story, visit SiouxFalls.Business.

