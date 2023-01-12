Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

VIDEO: Officers wrangle jumping goat loose in neighborhood

Officers responded to reports of the animal loose in a Taylorsville community. (SOURCE: TMX/Taylorsville PD)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 7:37 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (Gray News/TMX) – Police in Utah worked with animal control officers over the weekend to help wrangle a loose goat.

The Taylorsville Police Department said the goat was roaming a neighborhood in Taylorsville on Jan. 8. Officer Griffith arrived alongside animal control officers around 11 a.m. and joined the pursuit of the goat.

Eventually, the animal was cornered by authorities in the backyard of a home.

Body-camera footage captured Griffith slipping a lead around the goat’s neck as it was attempting to jump and get away.

Fortunately, the goat was captured without any injuries, and no other injuries were reported.

Photos were taken of the officers posing with the goat after the ordeal.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Noem
Noem eyes on National Office launches attack on DeSantis
Kevin Harr has spent every winter creating a display of model trains in his home for the last...
Retired farmer creates large model train display to share with the public
Sioux Falls, South Dakota
Minervas named the restaurant of the year
A pickup northbound on I-29 lost control on the icy road and rolled the pickup about five miles...
Driver extracted from pickup that rolled on I-29
Police Lights
Woman identified in fatal crash caused by high-speed chase

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden walks from Marine One towards the Oval Office on the South Lawn of...
Source: Biden team finds more docs with classified markings
Ryan Bentley, 43, is charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder, according to Las...
Police: Man arrested after body found dismembered, stuffed in barrel
Police in Utah wrangled a goat loose in a neighborhood.
Officers wrangle jumping goat loose in neighborhood
Art Maneuver
‘Art Maneuver’ draws creatives’ attention to Sioux Falls