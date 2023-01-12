Waking up to a cool morning in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We could see a little patch fog around the region this morning. Otherwise, we’ll stay partly to mostly cloudy around the region. Highs temperatures will be in the low to mid teens. Friday is looking like another chilly day with highs in the low 20s for most of us. We may see some warmer air out to the west.

This weekend is looking a lot nicer, especially temperature-wise. We’ll be in the mid-30s Saturday for most of us. With a little bit of sunshine and above-average highs, we should do quite a bit of melting! Sunday is also looking like a nice day full of melting, with highs near 32.

Looking ahead to next week, we have a slight chance of some flurries on Monday. Otherwise, we’re staying quiet next week. Highs will start in the 30s before dipping into the 20s by the middle of next week.

