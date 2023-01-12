Watertown Regional Airport considering new routes with Denver Air Connection

WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Watertown Regional Airport officials are considering some changes to their flight destinations.

Denver Air Connection was the sole airline servicer to bid for Watertown, but they gave new options to the airport for routes they could provide. Currently, the airport offers flights to Chicago and Denver.

”The options they provided us was to continue down that path to keep going to Denver and Chicago, or we could pursue perhaps a Minneapolis-Denver option, or just a straight Denver. So, increasing the number of flights daily to Denver,” said Watertown City Manager Amanda Mack.

Airport officials say the community has expressed an interest in a Minneapolis flight.

”We ask a lot of people when they come through in the morning and the afternoon if there is any place they’d like to go. The majority of them would like a Minneapolis flight. Eastern South Dakota likes to go to Minneapolis, so we understood why they would all say that,” said Airport Manager Rob Cyrus.

Cyrus says the Chicago flights aren’t typically as full as the Denver flights. Adding a Minneapolis flight could potentially increase enplanements, which is something city officials hope to do.

“We hear a lot about Minneapolis from members of the community. I think it would just be nice to not have to drive there, right? It’s a four-hour drive. What we really take into consideration is flight times, ease of use for the customer, what’s the customer experience going to be like, but ultimately, we don’t want to make a decision that’s going to put our EAS status in jeopardy,” said Mack.

Mack says adding a Minneapolis flight could attract passengers who would typically drive or travel to Sioux Falls for the connection, and keeping traffic numbers up is essential to maintaining an EAS status.

”It’s a critically important piece of infrastructure for our community. We definitely don’t take it for granted. We’re fortunate to continue to still be a part of the essential air service. Once you’re out, you’re out. So, continuing to take advantage of that has been great for Watertown,” said Mack.

Mack, Cyrus and other airport officials met with Denver Air Connection staff on Thursday to help make their decision on a recommendation.

”There’s a lot that goes into consideration of the bids. We intend to have a recommendation for our Airport Board for their meeting in February. They’ll provide a recommendation to City Council in February, and our recommendation goes to the Federal DOT. Ultimately, they’re the decision-makers,” said Mack.

If any changes are recommended and approved by the Department of Transportation, Cyrus says they would go into effect starting in July.

