Wells Fargo launches $20 million Invest Native initiative

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Native American-led organizations in South Dakota and North Dakota are included in a Wells Fargo initiative aimed at partnering with and advancing Native American communities.

Funding will go toward housing, small businesses, financial health, and sustainability. Native American programs in Arizona, Montana, New Mexico, and Wyoming will also be included.

Wells Fargo shared the following ways grantees in the Dakotas will benefit from this initiative:

Four Bands Community Fund will partner with Mountain | Plains Regional Native CDFI Coalition to increase capital to Native entrepreneurs and drive small business growth in North Dakota and South Dakota.

Lakota Funds will work with South Dakota Native Homeownership Coalition, or SDNHOC, on expanding access to housing and preserving community housing to significantly increase homeownership in Native communities across South Dakota.

These organizations will receive $500,000 each.

Recipient reactions

Tawney Brunsch, executive director of Lakota Funds, noted how Pine Ridge Indian Reservation benefited from a Wells Fargo grant previously.

“With our past Wells Fargo grant, Lakota Funds provided financing to a young enrolled tribal member to purchase a seamless steel siding franchise,” said Brunsch. “The Wells Fargo capital has enabled the young Lakota man to provide a quality product with quality service to the Pine Ridge reservation and surrounding communities. This business venture also created five new jobs as well as provided an income to this young man to support his family. This is the type of work we want to be expanding to others.”

Lakota Vogel, executive director of Four Bands Community Fund, said, “In the past few years, I have witnessed Wells Fargo invest in fostering a more informed strategy about the racial wealth gap in Indian Country. The investments from Wells Fargo have amplified indigenous stories about our own experiences of wealth and our understanding for wealth building.”

Currently, Wells Fargo provides services to over 400 tribal entities through its 50+ branches on or near tribal lands across 12 states.

To learn more about the initiative, please visit Wells Fargo’s Native Communities website.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.