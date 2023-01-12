Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Worker electrocuted while working on powerlines, electric company says

A utility worker died by electrocution on Jan. 11, 2023 in West Virginia.
A utility worker died by electrocution on Jan. 11, 2023 in West Virginia.(WVVA)
By Melinda Zosh, Martin Staunton and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA/Gray News) - A utility worker in West Virginia died by electrocution while on the job Wednesday.

West Virginia State Police said 24-year-old Daniel McGrath was installing fiber optic wire while working on a bucket truck near a road in Oakvale.

American Electric Power said it was contacted by the Mercer County 911 Center that afternoon.

WVVA said AEP was asked to turn off the power to a utility pole in Oakvale.

AEP reported McGrath had come into contact with a line on that pole, and first responders were unable to move his body until the power was cut.

Copyright 2023 WVVA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Revised
Disney revises pricing at its parks
After nearly four years in business, Omaha-based eatery Abelardo’s has permanently shut down.
Sioux Falls Mexican restaurant closes
Police Lights
Woman identified in fatal crash caused by high-speed chase
Authorities say Nathan J. Stanley of Horace, ND, was charged with possession of a controlled...
Police: Man leads miles-long wintery search effort in Robert’s County before arrest
Police Lights
Coroner determines cause of death in 2022 Gateway Lounge fatality

Latest News

Warmer This Weekend
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Thursday Team Weather
A Southwest Airlines passenger jet takes off from Chicago's Midway Airport as flight delays...
US air travel returns to normal after technology breakdown
FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland is making a statement Thursday.
Garland appoints special counsel to investigate Biden docs
An 82-year-old Walmart employee says he can retire thanks to a viral TikTok video.
Viral TikTok video raises more than $145K to help 82-year-old Walmart worker retire
Damage is seen from severe weather in Hale County, Alabama.
LIVE: Tornado damages buildings, uproots trees in Alabama