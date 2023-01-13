Avera Medical Minute
10pm Sportscast Thursday, January 12th

Augie Wrestling, Athlete of the Week and Girls Basketball highlights
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 11:40 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Augustana wrestlers stayed unbeaten in NSIC matches with a dominant win over Minot State Thursday night. Joe Sayler wants to lead White River to another State “B” title and Washington and SF Christian were both victorious in girls hoops Thursday night.

