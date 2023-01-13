Augustana wrestlers pin 37-9 loss on Minot State at Elmen Center

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Augustana wrestling team defeated Minot State 37-9 on Thursday night at the Elmen Center. AU picked up wins in eight of 10 weight classes. The Vikings move to 6-6 overall and 2-0 in NSIC action. The Beavers drop to 5-4 and begin conference action 0-1.

Christian Olsen, competing at 125 pounds, earned a quick six team points for the Vikings with a pin at 1:02 in the first period of action. Olsen logged a single takedown prior to the fall.

At 133 pounds, John Babineau picked up the win by way of a 6-5 decision. Babineau used one takedown, three escapes and a penalty point to defeat his Minot State opponent.

Connor Simmonds pushed AU’s lead to 15-3 over the Beavers with another fall in the first period. Simmonds pinned MSU’s Isaac Ortega at 2:11, totaling one takedown and a four-point nearfall before the end of the match.

Miles Fitzgerald, wrestling at 157 pounds, contributed three team points with a 5-1 decision win. Fitzgerald logged two takedowns and earned a point for riding time to earn his 15th victory of the season.

Competing at 165 pounds, Tyler Wagener earned a 16-0 technical fall win that ended the match in the second period. Wagener recorded one takedown, one reversal and three four-point nearfalls for the victory.

Kolby Kost added another win for the Vikings with a 17-1 technical fall at 174 pounds. Kost’s one escape, three takedowns and two four-point nearfalls ended the match at 6:09 in the third period of action.

Continuing the trend of falls was Cade Mueller, wrestling at 184 pounds. Mueller totaled three takedowns, one reversal, one four-point nearfall and a penalty point to lead 12-2 prior to the third period pin.

At 197 pounds, Zach Peterson added three points to Augustana’s team score with a 9-3 decision win. Peterson tallied three takedowns, one two-point nearfall and added a point for riding time in the victory.

125: Christian Olsen (AUG) over Dylan McDonald (MINOT) (Fall 1:02)

133: John Babineau (AUG) over James Davis (MINOT) (Dec 6-5)

141: Ethan Wonser (MINOT) over Kade Sammons (AUG) (Dec 9-3)

149: Connor Simmonds (AUG) over Isaac Ortega (MINOT) (Fall 2:11)

157: Miles Fitzgerald (AUG) over Nathan Baca (MINOT) (Dec 5-1)

165: Tyler Wagener (AUG) over Brendan Barnes (MINOT) (TF 16-0 3:44)

174: Kolby Kost (AUG) over Brody Mohr (MINOT) (TF 17-1 6:09)

184: Cade Mueller (AUG) over Cayden White (MINOT) (Fall 5:53)

197: Zach Peterson (AUG) over Dustin Swisher (MINOT) (Dec 9-3)

285: Shane Hansen (MINOT) over Edward Hajas (AUG) (Fall 5:49)

Augustana travels east to St. Cloud, Minnesota, on Sunday for a 3 p.m. matchup against the No. 3 St. Cloud State Huskies.

