Avera Medical Minute: Alleviating lower back pain

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It can be frequent, unnerving, and literally a pain in the back.

The most common cause is a strain to the back and can be the result of lifting or sudden unexpected movements. The next likely cause would be a herniated, protruded, or tear in the inner disc material of your spine. A third common issue stems from joints in the lower back.

You can manage a lot of these problems independently through exercise, strengthening your core, and cardiovascular activity according to Avera Physiatrist Dr. Thomas Ripperda.

“It increases tissue profusion and helps wash out any inflammatory molecules that are in your low back creating the problem,” Dr. Ripperda said.

Maintaining a healthy weight will also help reduce the strain on the back. Surgical measures would be considered a last resort if treatment, injections, or medication are not enough.

