Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle continues

By Elle Dickau
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - 32 local restaurants have been competing for all of January in the Downtown Burger Battle. We got a chance to speak with some of the competitors as well as the people who are putting the battle on.

Papa Woody’s offered up an Italian-inspired burger for this competition.

“You know, it’s funny, I think everybody’s got a different preference in their tastes. So overall, we’re hearing phenomenal things about our burger. Everyone’s so well you know, you hear somebody that just says it’s not for them, and I think that’s what’s fun about the Burger Battle is the 32 submissions this year are all very different. And it may not be something that you typically see on a burger menu, which is what makes it fun,” said Lisa Esser of Papa Woody’s.

Another competitor Boki European Street Food tossed their hat in the ring with a fair-inspired burger.

“No, I think anywhere you go around town, especially obviously downtown, but the whole town is pretty much talking about the Burger Battle, and it’s grown beyond anybody’s explanation, even downtown Sioux Falls. That is just a fantastically fun event from an organization standpoint,” said Borjan Jaksic of Boki European Street Food.

“Something that people gather around—it’s a really big economic driver for these restaurant owners, too. And so they’re really appreciative. You can see that on their faces when you go in there. They’re happy to see you. The staff is happy to see you. They’re happy to be busy. So I think everybody including the restaurant folks are certainly behind the event,” said Ryan Martin of First Western Bank and Trust.

You can find more information on the Downtown Burger Battle at DTSF.com/event/10th-annual-downtown-burger-battle/.

