Four-vehicle crash causes morning delay on I-90

Backed up traffic heading westbound on I-90 was diverted at the Corson/Brandon exit. Photo...
Backed up traffic heading westbound on I-90 was diverted at the Corson/Brandon exit. Photo credit: Beth Warden.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The accident occurred around 8:51 a.m. and stopped traffic in both westbound lanes.

According to preliminary reports, the first vehicle was a 2008 Toyota 4Runner that lost control from road conditions while entering I-90 from the Brandon exit. The Toyota spun into a concrete wall and was rear-ended by a 2003 Ford Windstar.

The third vehicle, a 2019 Ford F-150 Pickup, stopped short of hitting the Windstar, but was hit by the fourth vehicle, a 2020 Hyundai Palisade.

The Toyota and Windstar blocked both lanes of travel and stopped traffic on I-90 westbound.

The driver of the Windstar, an 81 year old woman, received minor injuries and was transported by ambulance to a Sioux Falls hospital. No other injuries were reported.

At this time, no charges are pending for the involved drivers but South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating.

