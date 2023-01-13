Man on parole for 2012 slaying of classmate in Pierre arrested in Clay County on weapons charges

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - 26-year-old Braiden Kit McCahren, who was released from Prison in August, 2020 is behind bars again after being arrested on Jan 6, 2023 on two counts of weapons possession after being convicted of a violent crime.

McCahren was charged with second-degree murder for the 2012 death of 16-year-old Dalton Williams. McCahren was 16 at the time, but was tried as an adult. Jurors convicted McCahren in September of 2014. He was sentenced to ten years in prison by Judge John Brown later that year.

The charges are a Class 6 felony which is punishable by up to two years imprisonment in the state penitentiary, a fine of $4000 or both. According to the Clay County Jail, McCahren has not posted the $1000 cash only bond required for him to be released.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.