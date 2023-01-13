Avera Medical Minute
Mayor TenHaken and community leaders to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken and community leaders honor Martin Luther King Jr. on Jan. 17,...
Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken and community leaders honor Martin Luther King Jr. on Jan. 17, 2022.(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The community is encouraged to gather Monday at the statue of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in downtown Sioux Falls for a presentation honoring his legacy on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Mayor Paul TenHaken will read a proclamation in honor of the late civil rights leader.

Julian Beaudion, executive director of the South Dakota African American History Museum, and Jamiah Beaudion, representative of the ACE Academy Class will reflect on Dr. King’s life.

Event details

The presentation will take place Monday, Jan. 16, at 11:30 a.m.

The public is invited to meet at the Martin Luther King Jr. statue at Van Eps Park in Sioux Falls.

