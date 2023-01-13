Midnight Spark brings permanent jewelry experience to Sioux Falls area

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Midnight Spark is bringing the permanent jewelry trend to the Sioux Falls area.

Permanent jewelry you can’t remove every day. It has ends welded together with a jump ring, instead of a clasp. Midnight Spark offers bracelets, necklaces, rings, and anklets. After you pick your jewelry, the process only takes about 15 minutes. If you cannot commit to the permanent aspect but still want to join in on the experience, Midnight Spark can add a clasp for easy removal.

Midnight Spark owner Caitlin Moen says, “Permanent jewelry is more than just a product, it is an experience. The meaning behind it can be different for everyone, you might just like the minimal look or you can get it done to show a special bond with someone. Friends can get it done as a modern BFF friendship bracelet. Couples can get permanent jewelry to celebrate milestones or anniversaries. Mothers & daughters can have a fun girl’s night or celebrate a birthday.”

You can find more information on Midnight Spark on Facebook.

Midnight Spark permanent jewelry (none)

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.