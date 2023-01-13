A mild weekend ahead

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- After a colder end to the work week, temperatures will rebound nicely as we head into the weekend.

A stationary boundary to the west will slowly be turning into a warm front as it progresses east tonight into Saturday. We’ll have a mostly to partly cloudy sky tonight with areas of patchy fog possible. The fog shouldn’t be as widespread because winds will become breezy out of the south at 5-15 mph with areas from Aberdeen southeast along the Buffalo Ridge will see a southerly wind at 10-25 mph. Lows drop back into the teens, but will be rising throughout the night.

The weekend overall is looking good with a mostly cloudy sky. Winds will be breezy Saturday out of the south but will become lighter and more variable heading into Sunday. Highs will be in the 30s throughout the weekend with lows in the 20s. Saturday will be the warmest day with 40s and 50s in central and western South Dakota.

A low pressure system will track from Kansas into Iowa Sunday night into Monday. This will bring a chance of wintry mix showers Sunday night into Monday, and the precipitation will start as rain for the southeastern counties before becoming a wintry mix Monday and there will be a period of light snow for everyone Monday afternoon into Monday night. Snow totals will range from a trace to 2″. Highs Monday will be in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

We were tracking a potential storm system towards the middle to end of next week, and while we’ll keep our eyes on it, the latest model runs have trended further southeast, so we’ll maintain at least a small chance for light snow Wednesday into Thursday, but we’ll watch this closely. Highs Tuesday through Friday will mostly be in the 20s to near 30, which is around seasonal averages.

