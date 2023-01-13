More Fog this Morning

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect across most of the region this morning. We’ll see the advisory last until 9 a.m. out west but will be under it until 10 a.m. in the southeastern part of the region. Make sure you slow down and give yourself extra time this morning. Watch out for slick spots, too!

Once we get the fog out of here, we should see the clouds linger. We’ll get some sunshine in here, but it’s going to be overall a pretty cloudy day. After a colder morning, temperatures will rebound in central and western South Dakota by this afternoon and get back to the 30s and 40s. We’ll be stuck in the upper teens and 20s further east.

This weekend is looking a lot nicer, especially temperatures-wise. We’ll be in the mid 30s Saturday for most of us. With a little bit of sunshine and above-average highs, we should do quite a bit of melting! Sunday is also looking like a nice day full of melting with highs in the low to mid 30s.

Looking ahead to next week, we’re tracking a couple of opportunities for snowfall. The first will come Monday and impact the southeastern parts of the area. This doesn’t look to have a lot of moisture. We’re tracking next Wednesday as a potential storm moves through the region. Stay with your First Alert Weather Team as we provide updates!

