PSA: Clearing snow from your gas meter may save your life

Gas meter
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Tea Volunteer Fire Department posted on Facebook advising the community to clear their gas meters and roof vents from snow.

It is quite common for the weight of the snow to cause damage to your property very quickly, including breaking your gas meter. A broken gas meter can create a potentially fatal situation, so be sure to clear your meters of snow and stay safe.

