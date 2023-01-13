Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls Amazon Warehouse to host ribbon cutting ceremony

Amazon graphic.
Amazon graphic.(Joe Andrucyk / CC BY 2.0 /MGN)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Jan. 13, 2023
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Representatives from the Sioux Falls Amazon Fulfillment Center are now ready to celebrate their opening with the community.

The team has been ramping up operations, building its workforce, and stocking and distributing items for customers in South Dakota and beyond after opening in October 2022, their press release reads. Now, they are ready to celebrate their presence with the community with a “ribbon cutting” ceremony on Sunday, Jan. 15, at 2 p.m.

Local and state officials will attend to celebrate the beginning of the next phase of operations. Representatives say they are in the process of ramping up operations, leveraging more space and technology within our facility, and, most importantly, offering hundreds of good-paying jobs with comprehensive benefits and free college tuition.

