State education aid decreases as concern for SD teachers grows

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Governor Noem’s proposed increase of state aid for education went down for the 2024 fiscal year.

According to a report by Stu Whitney from South Dakota News Watch, this is a cause of concern for the future of teachers in South Dakota.

In her recent budget address, Governor Kristi Noem proposed a 5% increase in state aid for education. The previous year, Noem proposed a 6% increase. This difference will result in 44% less new money going toward public school in the 2023-2024 school year.

According to the National Education Association, South Dakota’s average teacher salary of $49,547 ranks 50th in the nation. While school districts can allocate state toward increasing teacher salaries, the funds are also needed for expenses such as technology, transportation, food services and extracurricular activities.

Representative Linda Duba of Sioux Falls says that the proposed budget won’t do the current teacher salaries many favors.

“An element of trust and respect has been lost. There are a lot of like-minded folks who understand what undervaluing teachers and setting low-budget targets has done to state education over the last four or five years,” said Duba.

South Dakota News Watch reported that there were 176 teacher openings statewide in December of 2022, which is up 37% from December of 2021.

“We’re getting calls from schools looking for teachers in the middle of the year. These are unprecedented times, and it seems like elementary education is one of the biggest needs,” said Amy Schweinle, the Dean of the University of South Dakota’s School of Education.

South Dakota News Watch cites below-average salaries, difficulties from the COVID-19 pandemic and the politicization of education as just a few causes for teachers leaving their positions.

“In our own state, too many leaders have sown seeds of distrust, fear, and cynicism in our public education system and its teachers, which hurts recruiting and retention,” said Gina Benz, an English teacher at Roosevelt High School in Sioux Falls.

With less state aid coming in to education to help increase teacher salaries, there is a fear more teachers could be on their way out.

