Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

State Senate passes bill to clarify housing bill from 2022

SB 41 cleans up language from a bill passed by the legislature in 2022, which would allow $200 million in public dollars to go out to support workforce housing developments.
The South Dakota State Capitol Building in Pierre.
The South Dakota State Capitol Building in Pierre.(Austin Goss DNN/KOTA)
By Austin Goss
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. - The South Dakota State Senate easily advanced a bill Friday to correct a mistake made on a bill passed by the state legislature last year.

Senators voted 29 to 2 to advance SB 41, clarifying confusion around how $200 million in money for affordable housing would get out.

The bill is intended to provide more housing for workers looking to move to South Dakota, a topic the legislature has spent years looking into.

“South Dakota businesses need more workers in our state to keep our economy strong,” said Sen. Casey Crabtree (R-Madison), prime sponsor of the bill. “To get more workers, we need more housing.”

Crabtree explained that grants and loans available from the funding will be overseen by the South Dakota Housing Development Authority (SDHDA). A “sub-fund” within SDHDA will be created to hold the money.

Cities sized over 50,000 will only be able to receive up to 30% of the funds, while the rest of the state will be able to get the remainder. Grants can’t exceed more than a third of a project’s cost, and projects in communities with over 50,000 people can’t use both loans and grants from the funding.

The initial bill that passed last legislative session required several rounds of reconsideration before it was finally able to pass in the State House. Gov. Kristi Noem’s office threatened to veto it, based on concerns about the money going to SDHDA. This year, the Governor’s office is supporting SB 41.

Many fiscal conservatives have ardently opposed the idea because of concerns about government intrusion on the private sector.

“We are competing with the private enterprise, when we put government money into the private sector,” Sen. Tom Pischke (R-Dell Rapids) said in opposition to the bill. “Our housing development sector here in South Dakota is doing great. If we have a great thing going, why would we want to undo a great thing.”

“Sometimes markets fail or don’t adjust fast enough,” said Sen. Reynold Nesiba (D-Sioux Falls). Nesiba pointed out that a large portion of the funding for the bill came from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), a bill that President Joe Biden championed in Washington.

The State House did not gavel out on Friday until the first reading of the bill had been completed in their chamber. Supporters in the House are hoping to get the bill to Noem’s desk before the end of next week, but will require two-thirds of members-elect because of an emergency clause attached to the bill. If passed with the emergency clause, funds could begin going out to communities by next spring.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Revised
Disney revises pricing at its parks
After nearly four years in business, Omaha-based eatery Abelardo’s has permanently shut down.
Sioux Falls Mexican restaurant closes
Police
Fatal crash reported on I-90 east of Alexandria
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
Authorities say Nathan J. Stanley of Horace, ND, was charged with possession of a controlled...
Police: Man leads miles-long wintery search effort in Robert’s County before arrest

Latest News

A record number of delegates came to the 2022 South Dakota GOP convention to have a hand in...
SD GOP leadership wants convention process significantly altered
Walker Duehr
Walker Duehr becomes first South Dakotan to score goal in NHL
Backed up traffic heading westbound on I-90 was diverted at the Corson/Brandon exit. Photo...
Four-vehicle crash causes morning delay on I-90
Gas meter
PSA: Protect your gas meter to save your life